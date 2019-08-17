{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy May Ward

November 5, 1953-July 30, 2019

MUSCATINE - Dorothy May Ward passed away on July 30, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Dorothy was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on November 5, 1953, to Robert Clyde and Vivian Marie (Tonkinson) Ward.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her mother, Vivian Bickett of Muscatine, and sisters, Nancy Foor of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Judy Haskins of Fruitland, Iowa, and Tina Jarvis of Troy, Iowa. She was met in Heaven by her father, Robert Clyde Ward; brother, Thomas Clyde Ward; and brother-in-law, Dan Haskins.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 24, from 2-4 p.m., at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Muscatine.

