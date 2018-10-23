Try 1 month for 99¢
Douglas Shellady
August 26, 1942-October 22, 2018

MARION, Iowa - Douglas Shellady, 76, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018, at Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine. Memorials may be directed to the Muscatine American Legion in memory of Doug. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Doug's family and arrangements.

Douglas was born on August 26, 1942, in Muscatine, the son of George Emmerson and Flora Catherine (Shaw) Shellady. Doug was self-employed as a general contractor. He enjoyed camping, spending time with his friends and family and was an avid Cubs fan.

Douglas will be deeply missed by his children, Sheila (Dennis) Smith of Muscatine and Charles (Tammy) Shellady of Muscatine; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Oralue Stiles of Cedar Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lewis Shellady.

