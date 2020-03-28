MUSCATINE — Dr. Charles J. Lewis, 92, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island Medical Center. Due to the current state restrictions on social gatherings, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the First Presbyterian Church Emmaus Café or the Muscatine Salvation Army. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittch-Lewis Funeral Home, is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com .

Dr. Charles was born and raised on a farm near Park River, North Dakota. Following graduation from the Park River High School, Charles joined the Marine Corps. In 1950, he married Norma McLaughlin. The couple had two children, Susan Payne and husband, Steve, and son, Patrick. He received his B.S. from Utah State University in 1952, his M.S. from Iowa State University in 1954 and his Ph.D. from Iowa State University in 1956 in the field of Animal Nutrition. He joined Kent Feeds, Inc. in 1956 as an animal nutritionist and was named Director of Research and Development for Kent in 1957. He was promoted to Vice President of Research and Development in 1959 and elected to the board of directors in 1966. From 1967 to 1968 he was a professor and Head of the Department of Animal Science at South Dakota University. He returned to Muscatine, Iowa, in 1968 as Executive Vice President, Research and Development of both Kent Feeds and Grain Processing Corp. Dr. Lewis was also recognized as one of the nation's most outstanding livestock nutritionists and was responsible for some major improvements in livestock feeding concepts.