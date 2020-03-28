March 26, 2020
MUSCATINE — Dr. Charles J. Lewis, 92, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island Medical Center. Due to the current state restrictions on social gatherings, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the First Presbyterian Church Emmaus Café or the Muscatine Salvation Army. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittch-Lewis Funeral Home, is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Dr. Charles was born and raised on a farm near Park River, North Dakota. Following graduation from the Park River High School, Charles joined the Marine Corps. In 1950, he married Norma McLaughlin. The couple had two children, Susan Payne and husband, Steve, and son, Patrick. He received his B.S. from Utah State University in 1952, his M.S. from Iowa State University in 1954 and his Ph.D. from Iowa State University in 1956 in the field of Animal Nutrition. He joined Kent Feeds, Inc. in 1956 as an animal nutritionist and was named Director of Research and Development for Kent in 1957. He was promoted to Vice President of Research and Development in 1959 and elected to the board of directors in 1966. From 1967 to 1968 he was a professor and Head of the Department of Animal Science at South Dakota University. He returned to Muscatine, Iowa, in 1968 as Executive Vice President, Research and Development of both Kent Feeds and Grain Processing Corp. Dr. Lewis was also recognized as one of the nation's most outstanding livestock nutritionists and was responsible for some major improvements in livestock feeding concepts.
He was President of FRIENDS OF AGRICULTURE and was one of the founders. He served as Chairman of the National Feed Ingredients Association. He was very active in community affairs. He has served as Chairman of the United Fund Campaign, he was a member of the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and the Muscatine Rotary Club. Charles was the first Muscatine Rotary Club member to be honored as a member of the Paul Harris Society for his charitable work to the Rotary Foundation Humanitarian Grants Program.
He was a member of the American Institute of Biological Sciences, the American Society of Animal Science, The American Dairy Association, the Poultry Science Association, The Animal Nutrition Research Council, the Research Council for American Dehydrators Association, American Feed Manufacturers Association, the American Association for Advancement of Science, the American Chemical Society, the Institute of Food Technologists, Iowa State University Research Foundation, and Past Chairman of the Illowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Charles is survived by his wife of 69 years, Norma Lewis; daughter, Susan (Steve) Payne; son, Patrick Lewis' sister-in-law, Carol Rinde Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hazel Lewis, and six brothers and sisters.
