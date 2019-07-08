February 13, 1928-June 20, 2019
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Dr. Glen E. Barrington, age 91, passed away June 20, 2019, in Surprise, Arizona.
Glen was born February 13, 1928, in Monmouth, Illinois, to Clement W. and Ella May (Morgan) Barrington. He graduated from Alexis, Illinois, High School in 1945, and later graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in 1949, and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1954.
August 6, 1950, in Roland, Iowa, he married Ila Mae Hanson. She was the joy and love of his life for 69 years. They moved from Ames, Iowa, in 1954, to Muscatine, Iowa, and established the Muscatine Veterinary Hospital with partners Dr. Dale Longtin and Dr. Donald Fick. Glen was an intelligent, compassionate and hard-working veterinarian who loved all animals large and small. He also had a “special” humor and smile that would shine through times of sadness and happiness.
Ila and Glen have been faithful members of Grace Lutheran Church in Muscatine, Iowa, since 1955. He was a Life Member American Animal Hospital Association, Honor Role Member American Veterinary Medical Association, Life Member Iowa Veterinary Medical Association, Life Member Eastern Iowa Veterinary Medical Association, Alpha Gamma Rho Social Fraternity, and Alpha Phi & Beta Honorary Fraternities.
Glen was also a Board Member Central State Bank & Central Bancshares, Inc., President of Muscatine Chamber of Commerce in 1981, Member of Muscatine Development Corporation, Member of Rotary Club of Muscatine, Member of Elks Lodge of Muscatine and Member of Geneva Golf and Country Club.
Upon retirement he volunteered for various charities. Glen enjoyed times spent with family and friends, golf, and winters in Naples, Florida, and Arizona.
Glen is survived by his wife Ila Mae (Hanson) Barrington; Daughter Gwen and husband Richard Bennett of Surprise, Arizona; Son Mark and wife Joan Barrington, Plymouth, Massachusetts. Grandchildren Erika, Wesley, Mitchell, and Trevor Barrington. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers John and James Barrington.
Glen requested in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Muscatine, Iowa, Banner Hospice Phoenix Arizona, or Companion Animal Fund Iowa State University.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday, October 12, at Grace Lutheran Church, Muscatine, Iowa, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow from 3-5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.