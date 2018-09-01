Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Earl Clinton Smith

September 28, 1945-August 24, 2018

MUSCATINE — Earl Smith, 73, passed away Aug. 24, 2018, at Lutheran Living, Muscatine. He was born Sept. 28, 1945, to Paul Smith Sr. and Faye Dennis Smith. He is survived by two brothers, Dorlan (Irene) Smith and Chester Smith; two sisters, Faye Delores (Russell) Cole and Bessie (Frank) Lascelles;  son, Wayne Smith; and sister-in-law, Sabrina Smith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Smith Jr.; his parents; and step-mother, Mildred Smith. Celebration of life service will be held Monday Sept. 3, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Chapel of Praise / Church of God.

