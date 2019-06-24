Edna M. Riggs

October 18, 1921-June 21, 2019
MUSCATINE — Edna Marie Riggs, 97, of Muscatine, beloved mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Wilton Retirement Community.
Graveside services and interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Tuesday, June 25 at 11 a.m. A memorial has been established in her memory to benefit Parkinson's research.
Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Edna's family and arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Edna's family at www.NicholsBewley.com
Edna was born October 18, 1921, to Robert and Ruth (Gibbs) Reynolds in Muscatine. Edna graduated from Muscatine High School in 1939.
After graduation she worked as a switchboard operator for several years at Bell Telephone Company. On March 22, 1943, she married Harold D. Riggs, Jr., in Fayetteville, NC, before he left for overseas duty during WWII. After his return, they lived on Cherry Lane in Muscatine and then moved to their home on Wyoming Hill, where she lived for 60 years. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2001.
Edna was a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine; and had a servant's heart. She served as chair of the wedding reception committee for many years. She also served on the Board of the YWCA. She was a superior cook, she loved her garden, her view of the Mississippi River, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her children: Dianna Howard (Charles) of Illinois City; Teresa Lilienthal of Tipton; and Thomas Riggs (Sandra) of New Bern, NC; grandchildren: Michael Hesseltine (Casey Dunagan) of North Liberty; Erika Riggs (Sara) of Iowa City; Lisa Horman (Adam) of Tipton; Aaron Riggs (Brittany) of Raleigh, NC; Brendan Riggs (Leslie) of Centreville, VA; Laura Meyer (Andrew) of DeWitt; and Daniel Lilienthal (Racheal) of Clarence; precious great-grandchildren: Skyler, Samantha and Brenna Horman; Olivia and Gabe Baird; Braedan and Avery Riggs; Charlee, Grace, and Addison Meyer; and Lauren and Halie Lilienthal; and six nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Pauline Maurer; her brother, Robert Reynolds; her brother-in-law, Leo Maurer; sister-in-law, Roma Reynolds; and son-in-law Loren Lilienthal.
