August 29, 1934- September 9, 2020
MUSCATINE — Edward “Buster” Weber, Jr., 86, of Muscatine passed away on September 9, 2020. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. September 15, 2020, at Muscatine Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. September 15, 2020, at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine. Online condolences may be left at sandhfuneralservice.com.
Edward Weber Jr. was born August 29, 1934, in Muscatine, son of Edward and Violet (Bohling) Weber Sr. Edward was a 1951 graduate of Muscatine High School where he lettered in football for the Muskies. Following graduation he attended The University of Iowa where he played football for the Hawkeyes. On July 28, 1956, Edward was united in marriage to Carolyn Lundy in Galesburg. Upon the death of his father in 1963, Edward returned to Muscatine to run the family business which was Weber & Sons Button Company and Iowa Pearl Button Company. In 1968, he won the election to become the Muscatine General Hospital Administrator. He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Bass Masters Fishing Club, Izaak Walton League, Triune Lodge, Kaaba Temple Shrine, Zaraphath Consistory, DeMolay Commandery and a 50-year Royal Arch Mason. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, flowers, the stock market and apple trees.
Edward will be deeply missed by his daughters, Susan Weber (David Newcomb Sr.) Vela and Debra Weber Daehn, all of Muscatine, and Julie Weber Ganzer of Wilton; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Warren (Roselie) Weber and Pam (Jim) Schenkel, all of Muscatine; nieces and nephews; and his fishing buddy, Wally Hartman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn, on February 25, 2020; daughter, Lynne, in 2017; and sister, June Marshek.
