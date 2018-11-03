Edward D. Failor Sr.

October 22, 1927-October 22, 2018
ANKENY, Iowa — Edward Dale Failor Sr. died of old age in hospice care on October 22, 2018, which was his 91st birthday. Ed's life ended peacefully surrounded by loved ones in the home he shared with his beloved wife of 62 years.
Ed was born on October 22, 1927, in Marion, Iowa, and was the son of Ernie and Harriet Failor. He was baptized and confirmed at the Marion First Presbyterian Church. Ed loved competing in sports throughout high school and college, particularly basketball, football and track. After graduating from Marion High School, Ed served in the United States Air Force for two years.
Ed graduated with a double major in English and Chemistry from the University of Dubuque, where he also played football and basketball. He then attended the University of Iowa Law School. After passing the Iowa Bar Exam, Ed worked at a law firm in Dubuque, where he began dating Maurene Julius, his church's Director of Music and fellow University of Dubuque graduate. They were married on August 4, 1956, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. One of his greatest joys was serving as co-chairman of the building committee for the new Westminster Presbyterian Church, which still stands up on the hill across the street from University of Dubuque. Soon after, Ed was elected to serve as Municipal Court Judge. Many Iowa friends and colleagues continued to refer to him as “Judge” throughout his life. Ed's professional career included a wide variety of leadership positions: Campaign Manager for a United States Senate race in Des Moines; Communications Director for a political consulting firm in Chicago, Illinois; Director of U.S. Bureau of Mines in Washington D.C.; Campaign Advisor on the Committee to Re-elect the President in Washington D.C.; and Director of SESA in Suitland, Maryland.
Ed finished his distinguished career back in Iowa as the Executive Director of Iowans for Tax Relief, living and working in Muscatine and spending legislative sessions at the Capitol building in Des Moines.
He and Maurene enjoyed annual trips to Hawaii for many years and, after retirement, loved spending time exercising and practicing track and field events for his Senior Olympics competitions in Iowa and around the country. He loved winning gold medals in the Iowa Senior Olympics and was the first inductee into that organization's Hall of Fame. Ed's family would cheer him on as he competed, and he shared his many medals with his children and grandchildren. Ed enjoyed all family events and was famous for making the world's best double chocolate chip cookies for his grandchildren. He was always up for an outing for ice cream, and one of the family's happiest memories of Ed was celebrating together when his beloved Cubs finally won the World Series.
Surviving family members include the love of his life, Maurene (formerly Isobel Maurene Julius); daughter, Michelle Olson and her husband Tim, Ankeny Iowa; daughter, Patrice Comey and her husband Jim, Fairfax County, Virginia; son, Edward Dale Failor Jr., Des Moines; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Family memorial services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to Riverside Bible Camp in Story City, Iowa, on its website, www.riversidelbc.orgonate, or the charity of your choice.
