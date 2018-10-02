Edward Williams

February 2, 1928-September 29, 2018
WILTON — Edward L. Williams, 90, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Wilton Retirement Community.
Edward was born in Waverly, Iowa, on February 2, 1928, to Lewis and Genevera (Woodring) Williams.
Ed graduated from Waverly High School in 1946. He proudly served his country from 1946 to 1948 in the United States Navy. He then graduated from Cornell College in Mount Vernon and received his master's degree from the Iowa State Teachers College in 1963.
Ed married Marilyn Beeler in 1958. She preceded him in death in 1962. He later married Mary "Jerry" Jones on December 28, 1964 in Fulton, Illinois.
He taught social studies at Letts and Miles, where he later became principal. In 1969, the family moved to Wilton, where he was the high school principal for 22 years.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wilton Lions Club, Wahkonsa Country Club, Wilton American Legion and the Thursday Morning Men's Club at Leland Smith Assisted Living.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wilton.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemetery.
Ed is survived by his wife, Jerry of Wilton; son James (Cammi) Williams of Wilton; daughters Mary (Chris) Medjo Me Zengue of Westchester, Illinois, and Jane (Steve) Owens of Wilton; nine grandchildren; his brother, Anson Williams of Golden Valley, Minnesota; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Williams of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn, and his brother, Roger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice VNA, Wilton Library, or St. Mary's Catholic Church in his memory.
