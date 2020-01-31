October 20, 1970-January 29, 2020
MUSCATINE - Edwardo “Eddie” Lopez, 49, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation for Eddie will be held on both Saturday, February 1, 2020, and Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Eddie's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Edwardo Lopez was born on October 20, 1970, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Roberto H. and Elvira (Vargas) Lopez. On February 14, 2018, Eddie was united in marriage to Maricon Feramil in Muscatine. Eddie was a 1989 graduate of Muscatine High School and received a degree in computer programming from AIC. He was employed by HNI as an Electrical Technician and a member of SS. Mary and Mathias. Eddie was a joker but kind–hearted and always willing to offer a helping hand to others. He was also an avid Michigan fan.
Eddie will be deeply missed by his wife, Maricon; son, Sebastian Carlos Lopez; stepson, Tiel Feramil; mother and stepfather, Elvira and Al Luna of Muscatine; sister, Rosie (Ron) Rick and Roberto (Pam) Lopez, all of Muscatine; and nieces and nephews, Ashley Garcia, Nathan Rick, Lily Garcia, Oliver Garcia, Adrie Rick, Bella Rick, Heather Jamie and Brittanie Stanbro.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father in 1983; infant brother, Carlos Lopez; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
