January 24, 1924-April 11, 2019
FRESNO, Calif. — Elaine Barrett, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Fresno, Calif., on April 11, 2019, after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. A joint graveside memorial for Elaine and her husband Ronald (Ron) Barrett will be held on June 29 at 1 p.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Muscatine, Iowa, where their cremains will be interred together.
Elaine was born January 24, 1924, in Joplin, Mo., the eldest of three daughters of Robert Kirby Davis and Orpha (Dorothy) Richards Davis. She grew up in LaMoille, State Center and Newton, Iowa. Elaine and Ron met in Newton and were married on November 9, 1940. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary later in the year Ron passed on July 13, 2010. Ron enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1942, and Elaine spent the four years of World War II in Newton with their first child while her husband was away in the Pacific. Ron and Elaine moved to Muscatine after he graduated from the University of Iowa in 1949 and lived there for nearly 50 years, moving to Fresno in 1998.
Elaine was a homemaker for her family and contributed to her community. She was an active member of First Christian Church and volunteered for Muscatine General Hospital, Artists in Action and Meals on Wheels, among other organizations. Elaine was kind, generous and a friend to nearly everyone she ever met. She had a wide circle of friends in Muscatine, Iowa City, Fresno and the island of Antigua where she and Ron often vacationed. She met people from the many foreign countries Ron traveled to for Stanley Consultants, entertained them in her home and maintained long relationships with several of them. She and Ron had many close friends through Elks Lodge #304 and held season tickets to Iowa Hawkeyes football games.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Norgard of Fresno; two sons, Bruce of Issaquah, Wash., and Bryan of Anamosa, Iowa; four grandchildren, Emily Davis and husband Joe of Evanston, Ill., Ronald Evan Barrett and wife Lindsay of Edina, Minn., and Angela Roelle Grauer and Ally Norgard of Fresno; a step-granddaughter, Amanda Tallman and husband James of Snoqualmie, Wash.; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Jean Goddard and Ruth Rennpage of Newton. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, Ronald Eugene Barrett Jr.; a grandson, Branson Barrett; and daughter-in-law, Linda Wichers Barrett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.