January 12, 1939-July 18, 2020

Eldina Marie (Bortleson) Benninger passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, surrounded by her family, who sang favorite hymns to usher Mom into Heaven.

Eldina (Bortleson) Benninger was born on January 12, 1939, and lived in Stockton, Iowa, a town of 250 people. Her parents were Herbert and Mildred Bortleson. Though they had lived 15 minutes apart in Iowa, Dena and Bernard Benninger met in California, and they married in Ventura, Calif., in 1960. They have been residents of Santa Maria since 1965.

An accomplished oil and watercolor artist, seamstress, and gifted soloist and classical pianist who faithfully played the piano and organ in her church, Dena Benninger’s entire being was focused on her vibrant relationship with Jesus Christ and her family. Prayer was her ministry. She would be found sitting in her chair in the early hours each morning fully dressed and made up, wrapped in an afghan, Bible and journal in hand, spending time with her Lord.