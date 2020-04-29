× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 7, 1925-April 27, 2020

WILTON — Eleanor L. Houseman Frenzel, 94, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton, Iowa.

Eleanor was born in Collinsville, Ill., on October 7, 1925, to Jacob and Felista (Rousseau) Klusacek.

Eleanor graduated from Grandview High School in 1943. Eleanor married Raymond Houseman on September 9, 1945, in Raleigh, N.C., he preceded her in death on January 27, 1970. She later married Raymond R. Frenzel on July 31, 1976. in rural Muscatine County. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2011.

Eleanor was a cook at the Wilton Community Schools for 17 years.

She was a member of Spangler Chapel, where she taught Sunday and Bible School, Muscatine Farm Bureau and the Bloomington Grange. She was a Moscow Township 4-H leader for many years.

She loved fishing and traveling. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, playing cards and Dominos and listening to music.

Private family graveside services will be held at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery in Muscatine, Iowa.