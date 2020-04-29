October 7, 1925-April 27, 2020
WILTON — Eleanor L. Houseman Frenzel, 94, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton, Iowa.
Eleanor was born in Collinsville, Ill., on October 7, 1925, to Jacob and Felista (Rousseau) Klusacek.
Eleanor graduated from Grandview High School in 1943. Eleanor married Raymond Houseman on September 9, 1945, in Raleigh, N.C., he preceded her in death on January 27, 1970. She later married Raymond R. Frenzel on July 31, 1976. in rural Muscatine County. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2011.
Eleanor was a cook at the Wilton Community Schools for 17 years.
She was a member of Spangler Chapel, where she taught Sunday and Bible School, Muscatine Farm Bureau and the Bloomington Grange. She was a Moscow Township 4-H leader for many years.
She loved fishing and traveling. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, playing cards and Dominos and listening to music.
Private family graveside services will be held at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery in Muscatine, Iowa.
Eleanor is survived and lovingly remembered by her children; James Houseman of Muscatine, Julie (Steve) Hopewell of Davenport and Jeff (Edna) Houseman of Wilton, 5 grandchildren: Sean and Joshua (Michelle) Hopewell, Cameron and Chad Houseman and Lindsay (Chris) Houseman Kremer and 4 great-grandchildren: Kyle, Gavin, Olivia and Ami.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; her daughter-in-law Betty Houseman, sisters, Lavonne, Thelma and Elvera and her brother Jake.
Memorial contributions may be made to Iowa Department of the Blind, Library service or the Wilton Retirement Community.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
