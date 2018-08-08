December 21, 1923-August 4, 2018

MUSCATINE — Eleanore I. Fullerton, 94, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in West Liberty. The Reverend Susan Bantz of Lutheran Living Senior Campus will officiate. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Eleanore was born on December 21, 1923, near West Liberty, the daughter of Jesse Earl and Evelyn Longbotham Fullerton.

She was a teacher in Cedar Rapids for over 40 years and was an avid bird watcher.

She is survived by one nephew, Michael Jon Fullerton of Muscatine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Earl Fullerton; and three nephews, Thomas, Steven and Jeffrey Fullerton.

Eleanore I. Fullerton
