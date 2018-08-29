Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ F. Lechner
Mindy Stark

May 31, 2018

MUSCATINE – Elizabeth "Betty" F. Lechner, 90, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at her home.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Private burial took place in Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society or Lutheran Living Senior Campus. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Celebrate
the life of: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ F. Lechner
