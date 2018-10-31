February 11, 1919-October 29, 2018
ELIZA, Ill. — Elizabeth Boruff, 99, of Eliza died Monday, October 29, 2018, at Genesis Senior Living in Aledo. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, November 2, 2018, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Eliza Creek Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m.Thursday at Fippinger's where memorials may be left to Eliza Creek Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born February 11, 1919, in Eliza Township, Illinois, to Dow and Delsena Garrett Noble. She graduated from New Boston High School and graduated from Augustana College with a teaching degree. On March 7, 1945, she married Maynard A. Boruff in Chicago. He died in 1978.
She began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse (Lone Elm, Eliza Township). She later taught third grade at New Boston Elementary and was librarian at the Eliza Elementary School. Elizabeth was a homemaker and assisted her family in the operation of their farm.
She was a member of the Eliza Community Church, Eliza Ladies Aid, Mercer County Retired Teachers Association, Mercer County Historical Society and the Mercer County Farm Bureau.
For over 50 years, Elizabeth was the Secretary/Treasurer for the Eliza Creek Cemetery Association.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Tom (Vicki) Boruff of Eliza; two grandchildren, Bill (Stacey) Boruff of Eliza, and Katie (Matt) Laleman of Geneseo, Illinois; two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Kaelyn Boruff of Eliza; one brother, Tom (Arlene) Noble of Carson City, Nevada; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Donna; and one brother, Jack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.