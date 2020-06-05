× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 25, 1923-June 3, 2020

WINFIELD — Elizabeth Boulton, 97, of Winfield passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2020, at Sunrise Terrace Care. Private graveside services will be held at Columbus City Cemetery.

Elizabeth Charlotte Bell Boulton was born May 25, 1923, to Howard and Etta Bell near Columbus Junction, Iowa. She was united in marriage to William Boulton on April 7, 1942, in Memphis, Missouri. They farmed together for 44 years. She was a member of Past Matron Eastern Star, an active 4-H leader, and a member of the Columbus Junction United Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed baking wedding cakes for years, quilting, gardening and canning, along with reading.

Survivors include children, Virginia (Mike Lowe) Boulton of Columbus Junction, Gayle Boulton Pickens of North Liberty, and Dirck (Julie) Boulton of Columbus Junction; brothers, Howard (Marion) Bell, Jerry Bell and George (Rose Ann) Bell; sister, Paulette (John) Redlinger; grandchildren, Natasha (Ronnie) Williams of North Liberty, Trulie (Mark) Simpson of Park Ridge, Illinois, Jesse (Mica) Boulton of Morning Sun, Weston Boulton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Shane Lowe of Grandview, and Kari (Shaun) Sims of Moseley, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Quincy (Kali), Ronnie, Patton, Mabel, Armani, Cameron, Caden, and Lil Shane; and great-great-grandchildren, Amari, Irie, Bella and Amir.