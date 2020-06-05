May 25, 1923-June 3, 2020
WINFIELD — Elizabeth Boulton, 97, of Winfield passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2020, at Sunrise Terrace Care. Private graveside services will be held at Columbus City Cemetery.
Elizabeth Charlotte Bell Boulton was born May 25, 1923, to Howard and Etta Bell near Columbus Junction, Iowa. She was united in marriage to William Boulton on April 7, 1942, in Memphis, Missouri. They farmed together for 44 years. She was a member of Past Matron Eastern Star, an active 4-H leader, and a member of the Columbus Junction United Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed baking wedding cakes for years, quilting, gardening and canning, along with reading.
Survivors include children, Virginia (Mike Lowe) Boulton of Columbus Junction, Gayle Boulton Pickens of North Liberty, and Dirck (Julie) Boulton of Columbus Junction; brothers, Howard (Marion) Bell, Jerry Bell and George (Rose Ann) Bell; sister, Paulette (John) Redlinger; grandchildren, Natasha (Ronnie) Williams of North Liberty, Trulie (Mark) Simpson of Park Ridge, Illinois, Jesse (Mica) Boulton of Morning Sun, Weston Boulton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Shane Lowe of Grandview, and Kari (Shaun) Sims of Moseley, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Quincy (Kali), Ronnie, Patton, Mabel, Armani, Cameron, Caden, and Lil Shane; and great-great-grandchildren, Amari, Irie, Bella and Amir.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, William, and her parents, a brother, three sisters and two sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Columbus Junction Presbyterian Church, Mount Pleasant Hospice or Sunrise Terrace Care.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.