February 8, 1932-January 16, 2020
Elizabeth "Liz" Tietge, age 87, of Kahoka, Mo., passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Liz was born February 8, 1932, in Columbus Junction, Iowa, a daughter of Ralph and Gladys McCoy Welsch. She had an older half-sister who was 10 years old at the time and one older brother. They would later welcome two more sons to the family.
She attended school in Columbus Junction until her family moved to Muscatine, Iowa, when she was in 1st or 2nd grade. She went to school through the eighth and then quit school to keep care of her brothers and the household when her mother died.
In 1954, she married Arthur Alloway. They were parents of a daughter, Sharon, and son, Jim. Arthur preceded her in death and she married Don Tietge who also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Hicks of Kahoka; two step-daughters, Katie Curtiss of Lees Summit, Mo., and Tami Hall of Muscatine; several grandchildren, including Staci (Pete) Stanton of Wyaconda, Mo, Ryan Hicks of Denver, Colo., Michael Alloway, Russell Alloway, Whitney Alloway Schneckloth, Brandi Little, Lisa Hall and Luke Hall; and several great- grandchildren and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; a son, James Alloway; a sister, Toots Walker; and other relatives.
She was employed at Petersen Harned Von Maur in Muscatine until in her 30s, and then became a homemaker.
Liz moved to the Clark County Nursing Home in 2017 to be closer to family. She loved playing bingo especially and enjoyed any games, music and visiting with others at the nursing home. She also loved to watch "Wheel of Fortune" and "The Price is Right."
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements were handled by Wilson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.
