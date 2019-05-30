Elizabeth ‘Peggy’ M. Axel

February 14, 1924-May 28, 2019
MUSCATINE – Elizabeth "Peggy" May Axel, 95, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Susan Bantz of Lutheran Living Senior Campus will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Peggy was born on February 14, 1924, in Muscatine, the daughter of Jerry and Anna Martz Metz. She was a graduate of Muscatine High School, class of 1942. She married Harvey C. Axel on November 2, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 24, 1992.
She worked for Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator and also for the Muscatine City Fire Department.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, was a past matron of the Eastern Star, and Rainbow. She was a life member of the Hospital Auxiliary.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Gary Axel and significant other, Linda Last, of Muscatine; a daughter, Sally Jo Rice of Greensboro, North Carolina; and two granddaughters, Amy Wagner and husband, Gary, of Seattle, Washington, and Michelle Axel and her significant other, Cody Wright of Oskaloosa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one great-granddaughter, Khloe Hopkins; one daughter-in-law, Merry Axel; one son-in-law, Michael Rice; one brother, Melvin Metz; one sister, Faith Passmore; and two aunts, Bessie Martz and Ella Martz King.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.