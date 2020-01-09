{{featured_button_text}}
Ellen “Sue” Koenig

April 24, 1941-January 7, 2020

MUSCATINE-Ellen “Sue” Koenig, 78, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Greenwood. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Hospice or Muscatine Diabetes Project in memory of Sue. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com

Ellen Gertrude Cardwell was born on April 24, 1941, in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of Edward and Helen (Wheeler) Cardwell. On January 21, 1959, Sue was united in marriage to Robert G. Koenig in Muscatine. Sue was an in-home elderly care provider. She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and enjoyed crafts, puzzle books, her flower garden, bowling and shopping. She lived her life to the fullest and loved her family deeply. Sue will be sadly missed by those whose lives she touched.

Sue will be deeply missed by her children, Bob C. (Deb) Koenig of Muscatine, Scott A. (Lisa) Koenig of Columbus Junction, Rod C. (Shelly) Koenig of Muscatine and Stacy L. (Tracy) Koenig of Muscatine; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Albert (Diane) Cardwell of Wapello, Edward (Nancy) Cardwell of New Hall, Charlotte (Ted) Foster of Muscatine and Roberta (Chuck) Smith of Muscatine.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert in 2008.

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA 52761
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
9:30AM
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA 52761
