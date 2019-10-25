October 2, 1930-October 23, 2019
MUSCATINE - Elvin Wayne Paetz, 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Private military burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Arboretum in Elvin's name and sent to his family at 2806 Lucas Street, Muscatine. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Elvin was born on October 2, 1930, in Muscatine, the son of Ernest W. and Lottie Fisher Paetz. He married Joan C. Verdow on May 27, 1951, in Muscatine. She preceded him in death on September 10, 2018. They were married for 67 years.
Elvin was a maintenance supervisor for GPC, retiring after many years. He volunteered for Religious Education Program for Ss. Mary and Mathias Catholic School. He was in charge of pick up and drop off to make sure children got to their families safely. Elvin was in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.
Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Allen Paetz of Illinois City, Larry Paetz and his wife, Jenny, of Muscatine, Greg Paetz and his wife, Maureen, of Muscatine, and Robert "Bob" Paetz and his wife, Tammy, of Muscatine; and his grandchildren, Gabe, Max and Elle Paetz and Joshua Bozarth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; granddaughter, Jenna Bozarth-Paetz; and daughter-in-law, Jody Paetz.
