Eric D. Waring

December 3, 1961-January 7, 2020

MUSCATINE - Eric D. Waring, 58, of Muscatine passed away on January 7, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Calvary Church. Visitation for Eric will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Eric's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Eric's family and the arrangements.

Eric David Waring was born on December 3, 1961, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Max David and Elizabeth Ann (Petrovics) Waring. Eric was a 1979 graduate of Muscatine High School. On November 16, 2019, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jill (Buckley) DeVore in Muscatine. Eric had worked for AllSteel for almost 30 years before most recently being employed by Musco Sports Lighting. Eric enjoyed collecting guns, shooting at Davenport Guns, boating, model trains, golfing, his cats and spending time with his family and grandson.

Eric will be deeply missed by his wife, Jill of Muscatine; children, Jeremy DeVore of Ames, Adam DeVore and fiancé, Katelyn of Muscatine, and Emily DeVore of Muscatine; grandson, Samuel DeVore; parents, Max and Elizabeth Waring of Muscatine; sister, Sandra Kay (Doug) Hoag of Muscatine; and special friend, Little Dave Dotson of California.

Eric was preceded in death by paternal and maternal grandparents.

