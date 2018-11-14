August 6, 1952-November 12, 2018
MUSCATINE — Erlann "Annie" Blanchard, 66, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018, at the University Hospitals in Iowa City.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, in the Columbus City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Gold Club or Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.
Annie was born on August 6, 1952, in Washington, the daughter of Russel and B. Jane Cline. She married Michael Blanchard on October 15, 2005, in Muscatine.
She had worked at Monsanto Company, retiring on April 15, 2010. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary serving at the Unit, County, District, and Department levels. She enjoyed stock car racing, baseball, bowling, softball and reading.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Michael Blanchard of Muscatine; two step-sons, Steve (Becca) Blanchard of Great Falls, Montana, and Scott (Suzette) Blanchard of North Liberty, Iowa; five step-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue Sandoval of Centralia, Illinois, and Kathy Wilkerson of Wapello; two nieces, Lisa Wilkerson of Wapello, and Sara Sandoval (Tom) Riggs and family of Blue Grass; and two nephews, Jason (Missi) Sandoval and family of Davenport, and Cory (Michelle) Stephenson and family of New Braunfels, Texas.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.