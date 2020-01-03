May 15, 1932 - December 31, 2019
WILTON - Esther Edna Ovesen, 87, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Memorials: Zion Lutheran or Compassus Hospice. Online condolences: www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Esther will be dearly missed by her husband, Harold; two children, David (Teresa) Ovesen of Hurst, Texas, and Carol (Joel) Mayberry of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; three grandchildren; and one brother, Clarence (Sandra) Toyne of Muscatine.
