Esther Edna Ovesen

May 15, 1932 - December 31, 2019

WILTON - Esther Edna Ovesen, 87, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Memorials: Zion Lutheran or Compassus Hospice. Online condolences: www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Esther will be dearly missed by her husband, Harold; two children, David (Teresa) Ovesen of Hurst, Texas, and Carol (Joel) Mayberry of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; three grandchildren; and one brother, Clarence (Sandra) Toyne of Muscatine.

Service information

Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Zion Lutheran Church
1000 Maurer Street
Wilton, IA 52778
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:30AM
Zion Lutheran Church
1000 Maurer Street
Wilton, IA 52778
Guaranteed delivery before Esther's Funeral Service begins.

