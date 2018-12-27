October 8, 1924-December 24, 2018
DURANT — Esther Hansen, 94, of Durant passed away Monday, December 24, 2018, at Jersey Ridge Place in Davenport.
Esther was born in Muscatine County, Iowa, on October 8, 1924, to John and Helena (Friese) McKillip.
Esther worked at A.C. Nielsen in Muscatine for 10 years.
She was a former member of the Spangler Chapel, Muscatine, and a member of Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, Wilton, and the Muscatine Moose Lodge.
She enjoyed gardening, baking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Esther married Melvin Rife on April 8, 1944, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death in 1968. She later married Melvin Hansen on December 7, 1979, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2012.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. Visitation held will be one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in Greeenwood Cemetery, Muscatine.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Dennis) Hank, of Bettendorf; son, Dennis (Shari) Rife, of Bettendorf; 11 granddaughters; 21 great-grandchildren; three step-children, Cheryl (Pat) White of Muscatine, Steve (Mary) Hansen of Oxford and Rick (Jill) Hansen of Wilton; and brother, Chester McKillip, of Muscatine.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, three sisters, Velma Trusedale, Anna Mae Morgan and Bernice Stalkfleet; and brothers, Clarence, John Jr. and Clifford McKillip.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice or Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
