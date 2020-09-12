Evelyn “Evie” Joanne (Toulouse) Gregersen

After his service, Evelyn was a devoted wife and mother raising her two sons, Stephen and Kristopher, and being a homemaker. Always organized, she made sure her family came first and was always on time. She came to her children's and grandchildren's activities to encourage and praise their efforts.

Evelyn resumed her career as a teacher's aide and later as secretary to the staff of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency in Muscatine, Iowa. Later, she worked at the accounting firm of Mossbach-Griffith, CPA during the tax season.

Evie was an amazing host and welcoming friend. She loved to decorate her home (it was always spotless) and host events. She made you feel welcome and appreciated as family and friends meant everything to her. She wrote weekly letters to her family with the latest news and always wrote a kind thank you to all. Growing up with very modest means, Evie came to appreciate fashion. She loved to wear a new outfit and accessories always looking as stylish and gracious on the outside as she was inside.