March 31, 1924-2 2020
VENICE, Fla. — Evelyn Heden, 96, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Muscatine, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Village on the Isle. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Evelyn's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Evelyn's family and the arrangements.
Evelyn Maxine Hubble was born March 31, 1924, in Muscatine, the daughter of Jack and Laura (Dusenberry) Hubble. Evelyn was united in marriage to Erland Heden on June 11, 1950, in New Era, Iowa. She received her master's degree in education and was a teacher for many years in Muscatine. She enjoyed oil painting, creative writing, camping, and fishing. Teaching in and out of the classroom was her passion.
Evelyn will be deeply missed by her son, John (Kathy) Heden of Indialantic, Fla.; grandsons, John Heden III, David Heden and Kelly (Maggie) Heden; great-grandchildren, Elijah Beckett, Aria and Nora Heden; and brother, Richard (Barbara) Hubble.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Wilma Kindler and Loraine Kopf; brother, Clyde Hubble; and her husband, Erland.
