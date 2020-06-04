× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 31, 1919-June 3, 2020

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Evelyn L. Schauland, 100, of Muscatine passed away on June 3, 2020, in Huntington, West Virginia, after a brief illness.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will take place at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be made to the Muscatine County Humane Society or Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Evelyn was born on October 31, 1919, in Muscatine, the daughter of Marguerite and Gustav Krieger. She married Marlin F. Schauland on December 12, 1943, in Muscatine.

Evelyn graduated from Muscatine Community College in 1939 and Iowa State Teachers College, now University of Northern Iowa in 1946. She was a kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary School for 34 years. Evelyn became the first female mayor of Muscatine in 1976. She served as mayor for three terms (6 years).