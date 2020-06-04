October 31, 1919-June 3, 2020
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Evelyn L. Schauland, 100, of Muscatine passed away on June 3, 2020, in Huntington, West Virginia, after a brief illness.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will take place at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be made to the Muscatine County Humane Society or Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn was born on October 31, 1919, in Muscatine, the daughter of Marguerite and Gustav Krieger. She married Marlin F. Schauland on December 12, 1943, in Muscatine.
Evelyn graduated from Muscatine Community College in 1939 and Iowa State Teachers College, now University of Northern Iowa in 1946. She was a kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary School for 34 years. Evelyn became the first female mayor of Muscatine in 1976. She served as mayor for three terms (6 years).
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, and was past vice president. She was very involved with a number of organizations in Muscatine, they included: Muscatine Education Association (past president); Iowa Department of Classroom Teachers past district director; American Association University of Women (past president); Honorary Society of Delta Kappa Gamma (past president); Muscatine Alderman (Republican Party) Third Ward, Alderman at Large, City of Muscatine, Muscatine Sheltered Workshop (past president), Muscatine General Hospital Auxiliary (past president), Muscatine Community College Alumni Association (past president), Muscatine Humane Society (past president), Salvation Army (board member), Muscatine Museum and Art Center (member), and she was Selected US Citizen in Personalities of West and Midwest, “Book of the Year.”
Those left to honor her memory are her son, Dr. Thomas Schauland and wife, Barbara, of Huntington, West Virginia; son-in-law, Dale Johnson of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Ryan Schauland of Ada, Michigan, Tiffany Erikson and Ryan of Ada, Michigan, Chelsea Glass of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Jamie W. Schell III of Muscatine; three great-grandchildren, Mallory Pedersen Schell of Muscatine, Ella Erickson, Nolan Erickson and Elin Erickson, all of Ada, Michigan; one niece, Cindy and husband, George Morrison of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and cousin, Marvin Krieger and family.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Marlin F. Schauland; her daughter, Susan Schauland Johnson; her parents, Gustav and Marguerite Krieger; an infant sister; and life-long friend, Dick O'Brien.
