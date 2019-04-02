March 13, 1932-March 27, 2019
MUSCATINE — Everett Russell Knight Sr., 87, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the Soldiers Section of Greenwood Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Honor Guard of Muscatine County. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service at the American Legion. There will be no visitation. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Everett was born on March 13, 1932, in Wapello, the son of Leo C. and Milda Fail Knight. His first marriage was to Donna Hain and he later married Shirley O'Haven.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II and Korean Conflict. He was a past member of the American Legion.
He enjoyed fishing, watching football and served as a Boy Scout leader.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Deborah Kemper of Muscatine, David Knight of Nichols, Todd Johnson of Indianola, Todd Knight of Davenport, Dennis Knight, Everett Knight Jr., and Chad Knight, all of Muscatine, and Trish Larson of Wapello; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers, Richard, Melvin, George, and Stephen Knight, all of Muscatine; and two sisters, Jackie Ramsdall of Muscatine, and Janet Jones of Dixon, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Leo L. Knight; and four sisters, Helen, in infancy, and Josephine Ellison, Melba Wiegand, and Audrey Hayes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.