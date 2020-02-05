April 14, 1983-January 30, 2020
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Felipe Osvaldo Dirzo, 36, of Columbus Junction passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, due to an automobile accident near Des Moines. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at SS. Mary and Mathias Catholic Church. Following the service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at Gannon Hall. Inurnment will be held at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday at 4 p.m. Visitation for Felipe will be Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Felipe. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Felipe Osvaldo Dirzo was born on April 14, 1983, in Zacatepec, Morelos, Mexico, the son of Felipe De Jesus Dirzo and Guillermina Dirzo Ramirez. He was a 2002 graduate of Columbus Community School and received his Associate's Degree in Applied Science from Muscatine Community College. Felipe was united in marriage to Cody Chyenne Lynn Maxson in 2007 and later divorced. Felipe worked for Musco Lighting in Oskaloosa as a Lighting Tech. He attended SS. Mary and Mathias Catholic Church in Muscatine and enjoyed rebuilding and restoring his cars, especially his 1969 Chevelle, traveling for his job, music, the outdoors, watching documentaries and spending time with his family and children.
Felipe will be deeply missed by his parents, Felipe and Guillermina Dirzo of Columbus Junction; his children, Jaiden Felipe Dirzo and Amerie Chyenne Dirzo of Muscatine; siblings, Jose De Jesus (Maricela) Dirzo of Mexico, Gabriela (Matthew) Anson of Columbus Junction and Omar Dirzo of Columbus Junction; and maternal grandmother, Guillermina Esudillo Campos.
Felipe was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.
