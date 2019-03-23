April 15, 1929-March 21, 2019
MUSCATINE—Floyd G. Ziegenhorn, 89, of Muscatine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Susan Bantz will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Honor Guard of Muscatine County, Inc.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Muscatine Ag Learning Center. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Floyd was born on April 15, 1929, on a farm in Drury Township, Rock Island County, Illinois, the son of Ira and Alberta P. Martin Ziegenhorn. Floyd came from a large family of eight brothers, Vincent, Gwen ‘Babe', Keith, Victor, Maurice, Harlan, Gary, and Larry, and one sister, Phyllis. The family lived on the farm in Drury Township until the Depression. Then, they moved to the farm in Muscatine County that Floyd owned and has kept in the Ziegenhorn family.
Floyd graduated from Muscatine High School, class of 1949. He served in the Korean Conflict as a mechanic at Fort Hood, Texas. He was not allowed to go overseas since his brother Keith was already serving overseas.
His first marriage was to Delores Ann Smull and she preceded him in death on December 26, 1955. He later married Fontayne Coyner.
He worked at G.P.C. for 53 years and was a lifelong farmer. His passion was farming, and he also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. He was also a member of the V.F.W. Post 1565, American Legion Post 27 and the Moose Lodge.
The family wishes to thank Lutheran Living, Dr. Steven Paulsrud, and Hospice Compassus for the compassionate care Floyd received.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Janice Shuger and husband, Mike, of Wilton, Bryan Ziegenhorn of Muscatine, and Andrea Sprague and husband, Corey, of Muscatine; grandson, Jared Shuger and wife, Angie, of Jones, Oklahoma, granddaughter, Sara Shuger-Fox and husband, Joe, of Pella, grandson, Mackoy Ziegenhorn of Muscatine; three great-grandchildren, Hannah Shuger, Nolan Fox, and Roman Shuger; brothers, Maurice Ziegenhorn and wife, Jean, of Fruitland, Harlan Ziegenhorn of Rock Island, Illinois, and Gary Ziegenhorn and wife, Mary, of Ocala, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Delores; one sister, Phyllis Parry; and brothers, Gwen, Victor, Vincent, Keith, and Larry, in infancy.
