March 29, 1937-May 12, 2020
MUSCATINE — Floyd W. Goddard, 83, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Floyd's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Floyd William Goddard was born on March 29, 1937, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Lloyd W. and Zelma C. (Holzauer) Goddard. Floyd graduated from Muscatine High School in 1955. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1960-1966. On November 25, 1966, Floyd was united in marriage to Judith L. Henderson in Viola, Illinois. Floyd had worked as a supervisor at HON and GPC for many years and also managed Kundel Farms. He was a member of the Central States Archeology Association. Floyd enjoyed collecting Indian artifacts, attending flea markets with his wife, farming, tending to livestock and talking horses. Floyd will always be remembered for his great sense of humor toward one another.
Floyd will be deeply missed by his daughter, Pamela K. Sterner of Muscatine; three grandchildren, Steven Blanchard, William Sterner and Ryan Sterner; four great-grandchildren, Penny, Lucy, Edith and Clara; brothers, Dale (LaRaleyn) Goddard of Niwot, Colorado, and Dean Goddard of Muscatine; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including Michele Nowak, Jason Goddard and Kaylee Goddard.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judi; daughter, Amber Hamor; grandson, Howie Hamor; and sister-in-law, Debbie Goddard.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.