MUSCATINE — Floyd W. Goddard, 83, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.

Floyd William Goddard was born on March 29, 1937, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Lloyd W. and Zelma C. (Holzauer) Goddard. Floyd graduated from Muscatine High School in 1955. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1960-1966. On November 25, 1966, Floyd was united in marriage to Judith L. Henderson in Viola, Illinois. Floyd had worked as a supervisor at HON and GPC for many years and also managed Kundel Farms. He was a member of the Central States Archeology Association. Floyd enjoyed collecting Indian artifacts, attending flea markets with his wife, farming, tending to livestock and talking horses. Floyd will always be remembered for his great sense of humor toward one another.