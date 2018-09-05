November 18, 1934-September 4, 2018
LETTS — Frances H. Thompson, 83, of Letts, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at her home. Visitation will be Saturday, September 8, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine. Service will be Sunday, September 9, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Letts United Methodist Church. Immediately following the services, food and fellowship will be held at the Letts Community Center. Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 10, 2018, at the Letts Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Frances' name. Sympathy notes may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Frances Hazel Stender was born on November 18, 1934, in Downey, Iowa, the daughter of Rudolph Carl and Dora Hazel (Davidson) Stender. She graduated from Muscatine High School. On September 27, 1953, Frances was united in marriage to James Thompson in Muscatine. She was a child care provider for 40 years, retiring in 2006. Frances was an active member of the Letts United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school to kindergarten/first graders for 15 years. Frances was a past member of the Eastern Star and Federated Club. She was active with Girl Scouts, serving as a leader and on the board of directors and den mother for the Boy Scouts, serving on the council and Cub Scouts Pack committee and active in the RLCA. Frances enjoyed quilting, sewing wedding gowns and spending time with her family.
Frances will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim of Letts; children, Bill Thompson of Muscatine, Bob (Carolyn) Thompson, Betty (Steve) Allaman and Barbara Thompson all of Letts; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Lucille Brandon Ross and Donna Pobanz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.