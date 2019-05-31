July 24, 1937-May 30, 2019
MUSCATINE – Frank A. Lascelles, 81, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Living Campus.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Arp will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Muscatine County Honor Guard, Inc.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Chapel of Praise Building Fund. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Frank was born on July 24, 1937, in New Boston, Illinois, the son of Frank A. and Margaret Wedekind Lascelles. He married Bessie J. Smith on November 23, 1961, in Muscatine.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He had worked for GPC for 40 years, retiring in 2001. He also farmed the family farm in the Illinois Bay area and Wilton.
Frank enjoyed camping, fishing, and woodworking, and treasured spending time with his children and grandchildren and their ice cream stops.
The family would like to thank Frank's caregiver, Johnnie Kelly, for her loving and compassionate care of Frank.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Bessie Lascelles of Muscatine; one son, Frank Lascelles Jr. and wife, Christine, of Wilton; two daughters, Margaret "Margo" Steinke and husband, Donald, of Muscatine, and Carolyn Arp and husband, Jeff, of Kirksville, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jack R. Lascelles and wife, Jodi, of Muscatine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tom and Bill Lascelles; and one sister, Nancy Lascelles.
