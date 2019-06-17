July 13, 1934-June 11, 2019
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Frank Bryson Hill, 84, formerly of Muscatine, died on June 11, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family members at his home in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Frank was born on July 13, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan. Frank spent most of his growing years in Jackson, Michigan. Frank attended Jackson High School, participating in wrestling, football and was the school president; he graduated high school in 1952. Frank then went onto Michigan State University graduating in 1957 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
In 1957, he became a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. After leaving the Army, he worked at Excello corporation while also pursuing law at Wayne State University. Frank graduated at Wayne State in 1964 earning a doctorate of law, specializing in trademarks and patents. In 1978, Frank and family moved to Muscatine, Iowa taking a position at Bandag corporation as patent and trademark counsel.
Frank was a member of many organizations. He was elected president of the Farmington Hills Jaycees, a member of the Sweetland United Methodist church, Moose lodge, the Elks, American Legion, Quarterback club and he and Dorothy enjoyed many years as a member of the Geneva Country Club. Also, Frank was a member of the American Bar Association, State of Michigan Bar Association and the Iowa State Bar Association.
Frank's favorite past-times were playing golf, boating, playing cards and smoking cigars, especially when at his beloved cottage at Clarklake, Michigan. He was an avid sports fan, especially for Michigan State Spartans football and basketball.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from noon until the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, Iowa. Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton, where Frank will be buried next to his grandson, Billy.
Frank is survived by his wife Dorothy, his children: Christa Hill of Tarpon Springs, David (Sandra) Hill of Muscatine, Frank Hill II (Jim Miller) of University City, Mo., and Jean (Brian) White of Muscatine and sister Judy (John) Wortman of Rochester Hills, Mich., 8 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his his grandson Billy Sackrider, his parents and his brother Robert Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sweetland United Methodist Church of Muscatine.
