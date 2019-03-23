December 22, 1954-March 20, 2019
WILTON – Fred C. Best, 64, of Wilton, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Sharon Phillips will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Audre Best. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Fred was born on December 22, 1954, in Muscatine, the son of LeRoy and Mary Miller Best. He married Audre Kerr on January 21, 1989, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
He was a tube mill operator for Hon Company retiring in 2010. He was a member of H.O.G.
Fred enjoyed tinkering, fishing, motorcycles, and spending time in his garage. He treasured spending time with his family and friends.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Audre A. Best of Wilton; three daughters, Kelly Best and Chase Smith of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Kile Stroughmatt and husband, Jacob, of Muscatine, and Kerrie Best and Brent Kuhlers of Wilton; his mother, Mary Best of Muscatine; one brother, Darrel Best of Muscatine; and his mother-in-law, Sally Kerr of Muscatine.
He is preceded in death by his father; one son, Dan Best; two sisters, Janet Sommers and Barbara Best; his father-in-law, Richard Kerr; and his best friend, Jim Ganzer.
