August 10, 1925-July 30, 2020
MUSCATINE -- Fred Noller, 94, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Muscatine. Entombment will take place at Muscatine Memorial Park Community Garden Mausoleum with Military Rites. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Muscatine. Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Fred name. Online condolences may be left at sandhfuneralservice.com.
Fred William Noller was born on August 10, 1925, in Clare, Mich., the son of Herman and Pauline (Knorzer) Noller. Growing up, Fred and his sister Margaret were confirmed on the same day in the Lutheran Faith. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army during World War II. Fred graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor with Honors in Agricultural Engineering. He was united in marriage to Doris Mass on October 9, 1954, in Farmington, Mich. Fred worked as an Engineer at Massey Ferguson in Detroit for 25 years before coming to Muscatine in 1975. He retired as the Vice President of Engineering at Prime Mover.
Fred will be deeply missed by his children, Mark (Terri) Noller, Susan Noller; siblings, Margaret Barrett, Gertrude Rowe, Paul (Sue) Noller, Henry (Ann) Noller and Ruth Olmstead; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Noller, Colleen Noller; many nieces, nephews and longtime friend, John Carlstrom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brothers, Carl and Walter and brother-in-law, Judd Olmstead.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Scott Natvig, Denny Dunbar, Nancy Wangberg, Genesis East, Nurse Carli and Chaplain Ken for everything they had done for Fred and his family.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA 52761
11:00AM
2261 Lucas Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
