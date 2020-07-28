072820-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List
0 entries

072820-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Donald Ray Schroder, 1 p.m., Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled.

Pending

Eldina Marie (Bortleson) Benninger, 81, of Santa Maria, California, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. Arrangements: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens, Santa Maria.

To plant a tree in memory of 072820-musc-obt- List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News