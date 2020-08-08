080820-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List

You have permission to edit this article.
Today

Roger Archer, 11 a.m., Greenwood Cemetery with military rites by the Honor Guard of Muscatine County, Inc.

Craig L. Shellabarger, 10 a.m., Indian Creek Cemetery, Columbus Junction.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled. 

