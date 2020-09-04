090420-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List

 Skip to main content
Today

Colonel Phyllis Ann Dolin, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wilton.

Melinda Ann Moore, 3 p.m., Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home, Burlington, Iowa.

Tomorrow

Arnold J. Sikkema, 2 p.m., Community Reformed Church, Clinton, Iowa.

