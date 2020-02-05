{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Gary Nugent, 11 a.m., Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.

Margaret E. Thurston, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Wilton.

Tomorrow

Me Pravin Patel, noon, Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine.

To plant a tree in memory of 020520-mus-obt- List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments