Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 24, 2019 @ 12:17 am
Today
Dorothy Marie Kaska, 10 a.m., St. Mathias Church.
Tomorrow
