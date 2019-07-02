{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Leroy C. Atkins, 10:30 a.m., Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.

Johnnie C. Crain Jr., 4:30 p.m., Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Tomorrow

Robert V. "Bob" Humpleby, 11 a.m., Lensing's Oak Hill.

Gladys R. Wilson, 2 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church.

