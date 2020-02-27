022720-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List
0 entries

Today

Peter Allinger, 11 a.m., Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services, formerly Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Jeannine A. Nepple, 10:30 a.m., Ss. Mary and Mathias Church.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled. 

