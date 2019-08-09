{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Dawn Nicole (McConahay) Ecklund, 10 a.m., The Solid Rock Baptist Church in Wapello.

Mary Beth Feaker, 11 a.m., Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids.

Tomorrow

Lillian Lucille “Pete” Logel, 1 p.m., Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments