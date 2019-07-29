{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Chester A. Hafner, 11 a.m., Letts United Methodist Church.

Velma I. (Reedy) Pasvogel, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Wilton.

Tomorrow

None scheduled.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 072919-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments