{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Roger J. Legg, 11 a.m., Greenwood Cemetery.

Tomorrow

Doris Lorraine Trask, 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Cedar Rapids.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 042419-musc-obt-funeral Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments