{{featured_button_text}}

Today

No services scheduled. 

Tomorrow

Lola M. Reynolds, 10:30 a.m., Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home, formerly Honts Funeral Home, Winfield.

To plant a tree in memory of 111919-musc-obt- List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments