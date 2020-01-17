{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Janet Lee Boorn, 10:30 a.m., Heartland Fellowship Church.

Janet Kay Frick, 11 a.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Walcott.

Tomorrow

Donald Kenneth Day, 2 p.m., The Seventh Day Adventist Church, Muscatine.

Gary Eugene Eichhorn, 10:30 a.m., Tipton United Methodist Church.

Frank E. Nelson, 11 a.m., Spangler Chapel United Methodist Church.

May E. Roberts, 2 p.m., Lutheran Living.

To plant a tree in memory of 011720-musc-obt- List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments