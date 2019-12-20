{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Wayne Allen, 1 p.m., Letts Cemetery.

John “Jack” Theodore Salemink, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church in Nichols, Iowa.

Tomorrow

Patricia "Patty" Ann Smith, 1 p.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

To plant a tree in memory of 122019-musc-obt- List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments